WWE star doubles down on threat aimed at John Cena

John Cena did a great job as the host of WWE Payback on Saturday at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Cena was challenged to fight by Cathy Kelley after his stint as host, and she recently doubled down on her threat to the WWE legend.

A fan claimed after Saturday's Premium Live Event that Kelley will have some competition due to Cena's performance as host. The 34-year-old interviewer was not afraid of the challenge and even hilariously picked a fight with Cena.

"If he wants the job, he’s gonna have to fight me for it," Kelley wrote.

On a recent Instagram story, Kelley doubled down on her challenge and won't back down against Cena, sharing a post from Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"I said what I said," Kelley wrote.

Cathy Kelley on what she recently said about John Cena.

Kelley will have plenty of opportunities to speak with Cena, who will be on SmackDown for the next two months. Cena currently has a lot of free time due to the ongoing strike that halted the production of many films and television shows.

John Cena is not the only current problem for Cathy Kelley

Grayson Waller hosted The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback with Cody Rhodes as the special guest. Rhodes announced that Jey Uso was back in WWE and signed to join RAW. Jey proceeded to kick Waller, to the delight of the Pittsburgh crowd.

After the segment, Cathy Kelley interviewed Waller backstage and asked him about his jaw. Waller looked at the bright side of the superkick and loved the idea of it going viral. He also asked Kelley to stop DM'ing him.

However, Kelley denied Waller's allegations and showed proof that it was the brash Australian who was messaging her.

"Like we needed proof," Kelley wrote.

It seems like Kelley will have her hands full with John Cena and Waller being on SmackDown. Maybe she could see them face off in a match to settle the score after Cena hit the Attitude Adjustment on Waller at Money in the Bank.

Do you think John Cena would make a great backstage interviewer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

