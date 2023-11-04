[Photo] Charlotte Flair hugged a superstar during WWE SmackDown in a rare affectionate moment

Charlotte Flair and Shotzi defeated the tag team of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

After Shotzi's win over Green last week, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions challenged the former to a tag team match, i.e. if she could find a partner. Ahead of this week's bout, the mystery partner was the 14-time world champion, Charlotte Flair.

Green and Niven were able to take control in the early stages of the match as they worked on Shotzi. However, the latter was able to rally and tag in Flair, which meant a shift in momentum.

The Queen of WWE executed a diving crossbody, wiping them both before hitting Green with a Big Foot to secure a vital win. After the bout, the duo shared a heart-warming moment as they embraced one another.

Check out the photo of this moment below:

This victory meant that the newly formed team had earned a future shot at the Tag Team Championships. A date for the match has not been made official yet.

Do you think Charlotte Flair and Shotzi can capture the Women's Tag Team Championships down the line? Let us know in the comments section below.

