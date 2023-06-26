PHOTO: Charlotte Flair sends a one-word message to Bayley after their match

Charlotte Flair and Bayley recently faced each other in a singles match at a WWE live event. Taking to Twitter, The Queen sent a one-word message to her latest opponent.

Flair recently made her return to WWE television and immediately started a feud against Asuka, who was presented with the WWE Women's Championship. The title was previously known as the RAW Women's Title.

Taking to Twitter, Flair reacted to one of Bayley's recent tweets with a one-word message. She also shared a hilarious photo from their live event match.

"Ditto," wrote Flair.

Booker T believes Charlotte Flair will retire in five years

Charlotte Flair has already achieved a lot in WWE. She is a multi-time women's champion and has already set her sights on a newly introduced championship.

WWE legend Booker T believes that The Queen will retire in five years. Speaking on his Reality of Wrestling podcast, Booker made a bold claim as he said the following:

“She’s the star of the show. She knows it. Everybody else knows it. Fall in line. It’s the best thing going today. You don’t have to like it, but you better learn to love it … It’s only fitting. She’s the best at what she does, man. Wrestling is literally going to be something in her rearview mirror in the next five years, just because there’s so much more out there for her right now. And I think she knows that, too. I think she wants more."

He continued:

"This wrestling thing for Charlotte Flair has been a pit stop [or] a bump in the road. She got the world in the palm of her hand. She could do whatever she wants.”

Flair currently isn't scheduled for a match at the upcoming Money in the Bank, however, she is set to face Asuka on SmackDown.

