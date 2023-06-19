Charlotte Flair will retire from WWE in 5 years, according to Hall of Famer

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T, recently claimed that Charlotte Flair will retire from the company in five years.

Booker T is a legend in the professional wrestling business. The former World Champion has done it all in the ring. Since his retirement, Booker has started his own podcast where he has shared several viewpoints about the business and other wrestlers.

He often doesn't shy away from speaking his mind whether it's praising a fellow wrestler or criticizing them. Recently, he appeared on the Reality of Wrestling podcast where he said that Charlotte Flair might leave wrestling behind in the next 5 years. The six-time World Champion mentioned that there is so much out there for her to do.

“She’s the star of the show. She knows it. Everybody else knows it. Fall in line. It’s the best thing going today. You don’t have to like it, but you better learn to love it … It’s only fitting. She’s the best at what she does, man. Wrestling is literally going to be something in her rearview mirror in the next five years, just because there’s so much more out there for her right now. And I think she knows that, too. I think she wants more."

He continued:

"This wrestling thing for Charlotte Flair has been a pit stop [or] a bump in the road. She got the world in the palm of her hand. She could do whatever she wants.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Charlotte Flair sent heartfelt wishes to Ric Flair for Father's Day

Charlotte Flair is arguably one of the greatest women wrestlers of all time. She is the complete package and is a huge star in the business. Charlotte shares an unbreakable bond with her father Ric Flair which was evident in the heartfelt message she sent her father on Father's Day.

"Happy Father’s Day to my mentor and biggest fan 💎🦋 your sacrifices and hard work inspire me every day…. @ricflairnatureboy diamonds are FOREVER. Love you big as the sky, Winky. Feliz Dia del Padre Jose 🩷😊🙏🏻 te quiero," she tweeted.

Charlotte recently returned to WWE and started a program with the WWE Women's Champion Asuka. It will be interesting to see if Charlotte will step one step closer to breaking her father's record by defeating Asuka.

Do you think Charlotte Flair will break Ric Flair's record? Sound off in the comments section.

