"Diamonds are FOREVER" - Charlotte Flair sends  heartwarming message to Ric Flair on Father's Day

Charlotte Flair has sent a heartwarming message to Ric Flair on Father's Day.

Ric Flair hung up his wrestling boots for good last Summer. The Nature Boy teamed up with his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville. The 74-year-old is a two-time Hall of Fame inductee and appeared during this year's ceremony to honor The Great Muta.

Charlotte Flair recently took to Twitter to wish her dad a Happy Father's Day. She said that Ric Flair was her mentor and thanked him for inspiring her.

"Happy Father’s Day to my mentor and biggest fan 💎🦋 your sacrifices and hard work inspire me every day…. @ricflairnatureboy diamonds are FOREVER. Love you big as the sky, Winky. Feliz Dia del Padre Jose 🩷😊🙏🏻 te quiero," she tweeted.

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE 🦋 your sacrifices and hard work inspire me every day…. @ricflairnatureboy diamonds are FOREVER.



Love you big as the sky,

Winky



Feliz Dia del Padre Jose 🩷 🏻 te quiero Happy Father’s Day to my mentor and biggest fan🦋 your sacrifices and hard work inspire me every day…. @ricflairnatureboy diamonds are FOREVER.Love you big as the sky,WinkyFeliz Dia del Padre Jose 🩷🏻 te quiero Happy Father’s Day to my mentor and biggest fan 💎🦋 your sacrifices and hard work inspire me every day…. @ricflairnatureboy diamonds are FOREVER.Love you big as the sky,WinkyFeliz Dia del Padre Jose 🩷😊🙏🏻 te quiero https://t.co/crrA713XNr

Bianca Belair confronts Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair was a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Her appearance on Grayson Waller's talk show was quickly interrupted by an angry Bianca Belair. The EST wanted to know why Flair skipped ahead of her and was given a title shot.

Bianca then warned Charlotte that she would be ringside for her title match against Asuka and will come after whoever emerged victorious.

"I could talk about all of the things I've done, but the past is the past. But the future is that since I didn't get my rematch, you best believe I will be standing ringside for your title match with Asuka. Because I am done being patient. I am done playing with y'all. No matter who wins, I'm going to step into that ring, face them face-to-face, and I'm going to call my shot. Because that title, it is coming back to me," said Belair. [From 00:41 - 01:10]

WWE @WWE



Things are heating up in the



@MsCharlotteWWE @BiancaBelairWWE #GWEffect "I am done being patient, I am done playing with ya'll."Things are heating up in the #SmackDown Women's Division "I am done being patient, I am done playing with ya'll."Things are heating up in the #SmackDown Women's Division 🔥🔥🔥@MsCharlotteWWE @BiancaBelairWWE #GWEffect https://t.co/rJylZSDtOO

Bianca Belair's historic reign as RAW Women's Champion ended at the hands of Asuka at Night of Champions last month in Saudi Arabia. It will be interesting to see how long The Empress of Tomorrow will be able to hold onto the WWE Women's Championship, with both Belair and Charlotte Flair going after the title on SmackDown.

Do you think Charlotte Flair deserves a title shot against Asuka upon returning to the company? Do you think Bianca Belair should have gotten another match against Asuka first? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes