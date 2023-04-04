WWE management reportedly not happy with Ric Flair following the Hall of Fame

Following his speech at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend, it was reported that Ric Flair is currently not in the good books of WWE higher-ups.

The Nature Boy was in Los Angeles last Friday to induct the Japanese Icon, The Great Muta, into the Hall of Fame. Given his outlandish nature, Ric Flair did occasionally use words that weren't fit for live TV, which may have stoked a reaction from people backstage.

According to a report made by Fightful Select (subscription required), Konnan's speech, who inducted Rey Mysterio, was "very well received" backstage, whereas Ric was reportedly seen as the exact opposite.

As well as Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta, other inductees in this year's Hall of Fame class included top stars such as Stacy Keibler, former WWE referee Tim White and Hollywood icon Andy Kaufman.

Top WWE Star on Ric Flair's last match

Last July in Nashville, the 16-time World Champion competed in his final ever match as he teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

While fans were happy to see Ric back in the ring one last time, his daughter Charlotte Flair recently told The Athletic how scared she was to see him perform, due to his recent health issues.

"It was exciting for my husband but scary for my dad. I think he could have sat that one out, but we're good. We made it," said Charlotte. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Ric Flair explains what went wrong in his last match. Ric Flair explains what went wrong in his last match. https://t.co/RAOuvTG0ye

While this was his final match ever, his last outing as a WWE Superstar took place in 2008 at WrestleMania 24, where he lost to Shawn Michaels in an emotional contest.

Where does Ric Flair rank amongst the greats of WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes