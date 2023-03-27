"I think he could have sat that one out" – Charlotte Flair on Ric Flair's last match

Charlotte Flair recently gave her honest thoughts on Ric Flair coming out of retirement to compete in a tag team match last year.

On July 31, 2022, The Nature Boy teamed up with Charlotte's husband Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Although the event was billed as Ric Flair's Last Match, the 74-year-old has dropped several hints that he would like to wrestle again.

In an interview with The Athletic, Charlotte Flair admitted that she did not like the idea of her father returning to in-ring action:

"It was exciting for my husband but scary for my dad. I think he could have sat that one out, but we're good. We made it."

WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine recently said he would like to face Ric Flair if his old rival plans to wrestle another match. Paul Roma, Flair's former Four Horsemen stablemate, also wants to go one-on-one with the wrestling legend.

Ric Flair responded to critics of his match

The Ric Flair's Last Match event featured in several negative categories in the Wrestling Observer awards for 2022. Only Pat McAfee vs. Vince McMahon (WrestleMania 38) finished higher in the Worst Match of the Year vote.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Ric Flair explains what went wrong in his last match. Ric Flair explains what went wrong in his last match. https://t.co/RAOuvTG0ye

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer recently said on his To Be The Man podcast that he does not care about people's opinions:

"I don't pay attention to that," Flair stated. "You know what I got to say to that? I made three hundred thousand dollars. Go f**k yourselves. That's right, I made three hundred thousand dollars disgusting you! Disgust yourself for three hundred grand and get in the shape that I got in. How about that, motherf*****s?"

Flair's comments sparked a war of words with Dutch Mantell. The legendary wrestling booker thought Flair should have been more respectful to fans who paid money to watch his match.

