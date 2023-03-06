WWE legend, 71, wants one more match against 74-year-old Ric Flair

Ric Flair has teased many times that he could be tempted to wrestle again. If The Nature Boy makes another in-ring comeback, WWE legend Greg Valentine would be interested in going head-to-head with his former rival one more time.

Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett on July 31, 2022. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer described the match as "the s***s" and claimed he would have performed better if he had drank more water.

In a Title Match Wrestling interview, Valentine referenced comments he made last year about being better than Flair and Hulk Hogan. He also expressed an interest in facing the 16-time world champion again:

"I think we did an interview on your Title Match thing when you were out in Vegas, and I said I'm better than Ric and I'm better than Hulk, and all those people," Valentine said. "I would love to do one more match, and I'd like to do it with Ric Flair. I think it would be great." [0:18 – 0:37]

The veteran wrestlers crossed paths in hundreds of matches in the 1970s and 1980s. Their in-ring battles often ended in a time-limit draw after 60 minutes.

Could Greg Valentine and Ric Flair form a tag team?

Valentine would like the potential match to happen in a traditional NWA/WCW territory, such as Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 2004 WWE Hall of Famer added that he would also be prepared to join forces with Ric Flair in a tag team bout:

"It's gotta be big money, and I think it would draw big money too," Valentine continued. "It would pay for itself. Someone would make money doing that. Or you could have me and Flair as a tag team against somebody, The Rock 'n' Roll Express, because they're still working. I'd love to do that." [1:25 – 1:43]

According to Cagematch.net, Valentine has not wrestled since 2019. The 71-year-old last competed regularly on television in 1998 when he worked for WCW.

Would you like to see Greg Valentine vs. Ric Flair? Let us know in the comments section below.

