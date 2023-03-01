"Go f**k yourselves" – Ric Flair reveals how much money he made for his last match

Ric Flair recently took a light-hearted dig at people criticizing his return to the ring.

On July 31, 2022, Flair and his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at the Ric Flair's Last Match event. The 74-year-old's in-ring comeback finished third in the Wrestling Observer Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic award category for 2022.

Addressing criticism of the event on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair revealed that he earned $300,000 for competing in the match:

"I don't pay attention to that. You know what I got to say to that? I made three hundred thousand dollars. Go f**k yourselves. That's right, I made three hundred thousand dollars disgusting you! Disgust yourself for three hundred grand and get in the shape that I got in. How about that, motherf*****s?" [33:46 – 34:15]

Ric Flair's Last Match was also voted fourth in the Worst Major Wrestling Show of 2022 category. Only the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and The Wrld on GCW received more votes.

Ric Flair still wants to wrestle another match

Vince McMahon's four-minute win over Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 was voted the Worst Match of the Year. Ric Flair's tag team bout came in second place.

Flair has said many times that he failed to drink enough water in the hours leading up to the match. If he ever wrestles again, the 16-time world champion plans to stay hydrated on the day of the show:

"I'll take that because it was the s***s," Flair said, referring to his match being voted as the second-worst. "Here's the deal, it was the s***s because I made a mistake with hydrating. Let me have it again! I'm serious, I think about it all the time. Let me have the match again. The one thing I never thought about was to keep myself hydrated." [34:34 – 34:59]

On this week's episode, Flair also questioned why Triple H has not used a two-time champion on the main roster yet.

Did you enjoy Flair's last match? Let us know in the comments section below.

