Ric Flair cannot understand why Triple H hasn't booked 2-time champion on WWE's main roster

Ric Flair believes WWE's main roster would benefit from the addition of two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Breakker is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner. The 25-year-old has been tipped by many to be a main-eventer on RAW and SmackDown one day. He briefly appeared on RAW in March and April 2022 but never received an official call-up from NXT.

On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair questioned why Breakker is still part of WWE's developmental brand. He also speculated that AEW founder Tony Khan would be interested in hiring the NXT star:

"I can't believe he's not on the main roster yet," Flair said. "Every time I see Rick, I go, 'What the hell?' He goes, 'I don't know,' because he's been there a while. Sometimes when you're such an integral part of the show, they don't wanna let them go. But I'm assuming they're taking care of him financially because Tony would pay him a fortune." [29:20 – 29:49]

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is seemingly responsible for calling superstars up from NXT to the main roster. Shawn Michaels, the company's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, currently oversees Breakker's progress in NXT.

Bron Breakker's recent WWE NXT Championship defenses

The former football player's second reign as NXT Champion began on April 4, 2022, when he defeated Dolph Ziggler on RAW. He has retained the title against several superstars, including Apollo Crews, Cameron Grimes, Gunther, Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, Tyler Bate, and Von Wagner.

In 2023, Bron Breakker has already defended the NXT Championship twice against Grayson Waller and once against Jinder Mahal. Next week, he will team up with The Creed Brothers to face Mahal, Sanga, and Veer Mahaan at NXT Roadblock.

Breakker also defeated Akira Tozawa on Main Event recently. The show usually consists of current or soon-to-be main roster stars.

