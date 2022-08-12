Ric Flair hits out at media for stories about his dehydration

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently mocked dirtsheets reporting about his dehydration during his last match.

The Nature Boy stepped into the ring for a tag team encounter in the highly anticipated Ric Flair's Last Match emanating from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, on July 31. He teamed up with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. He later reported on his podcast that he had passed out twice during the match due to dehydration.

The living legend took to Twitter to post an update on the media outlets covering his health status. He mentioned that dehydration could happen to any 23-year-old. He claimed that the next time he steps into the ring, he will drink more water than beer.

Here's what the tweet read:

"All The Attention That I’m Getting for Dehydration, Which Can Happen To Any 23 Year Old, Is Crazy! When I Get Ready For Something Big Again, I Will Obviously Drink More Water Than Beer Next Time! WOOOOO."

Check out the tweet below:

Ric Flair brawled with Carlos Colon in Puerto Rico

Just six days after his last match, Ric Flair found himself in the middle of another brawl, this time in Puerto Rico. Flair and Charlotte accompanied Andrade El Idolo for his match at the World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary show.

The 16-time World Champion had a showdown with WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon. Flair was in Andrade's corner in his match against Carlito. Naitch tried to interfere in the match and this led to a scuffle between the two legends.

During a recent episode of his podcast, To be the Man, Flair mentioned that he regrets calling his tag team encounter his last match. The legendary superstar may be itching to get back into the ring once again.

