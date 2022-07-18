WWE Hall of Famer claims he was better than Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair

Greg Valentine has raised doubts about Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair’s reputation as two of the top wrestlers in the history of the business.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famers are often mentioned when fans select four names that would appear in a wrestling version of Mt. Rushmore. However, according to Valentine, he is better than both legends from an in-ring perspective.

Speaking in a “Title Match Wrestling” video, the 70-year-old noted that he competed in more meaningful 60-minute matches than Flair.

“As far as Hogan and Flair, everybody puts those guys over, but I think I’m better than both of them,” Valentine said. “I did longer matches than Flair. Well, Flair was ‘60-minute man,’ he called himself, but I’m the guy that did 60 minutes. I did 60 minutes in Madison Square Garden, I did 60 minutes everywhere.” [3:25-3:46]

Valentine had multiple stints with WWE between 1978 and 1994. He won the Intercontinental and Tag Team Championship (w/ Brutus Beefcake) during that time.

Greg Valentine responds to Hulk Hogan’s comment about Ric Flair

121875®️ @121875Raywwe1 @HulkHogan Versus @RicFlairNatrBoy At WCW Bash At The Beach 1994 For The World Heavyweight Championship 28 Years Ago Today @HulkHogan Versus @RicFlairNatrBoy At WCW Bash At The Beach 1994 For The World Heavyweight Championship 28 Years Ago Today https://t.co/VzxQ3K2m1s

Earlier this year, a video emerged of Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair partying in Tampa, Florida. Hogan described Flair as the greatest wrestler of all time, ahead of himself and Steve Austin in second and third place, respectively.

Greg Valentine had no issues with The Hulkster during their in-ring days, but he disagreed with the wrestling icon’s recent comment.

“I liked Hogan as a friend, but I couldn’t believe it [when] I saw he put Flair over [and] said, ‘Flair’s number one, I’m number two,’” Valentine continued. “I said, ‘Guess what? I’m number one and both you guys are five or six.’” [3:57-4:15]

While Hogan, 68, is now retired, Flair will compete in his final match at the age of 73 on July 31.

Do you think Valentine was on the same level as Hogan and Flair? Let us know in the comments!

