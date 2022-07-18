Potential update on opponent for Ric Flair's final match

There has been a potential update on the identity of Ric Flair's opponent in his last ever match, which is set to take place on July 31st.

Throughout his historic career, The Nature Boy earned 16 world titles, multiple Hall of Fame inductions, and even survived a plane crash. He called it quits for the first time in 2008 after losing to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24, but came out of retirement a year later to wrestle Hulk Hogan on an independent Australian tour.

After footage emerged of him sparring earlier this year, it was announced that Flair would return to the ring one last time. The event, hosted under the Starrcast V banner, will feature an arena-sized wrestling show, a comedy roast of Flair, and an autograph convention.

Much speculation has surrounded the identity of Ric's final opponent, and a promotional documentary series on the official Starrcast site might finally hold an update. The second episode in the series has confirmed that the opponent's identity will be revealed next week.

Rumored names for the position have ranged from Hulk Hogan to Jay Lethal and even Flair's old rival Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

When did Ric Flair last appear in WWE?

Ric Flair last appeared in WWE in a 2021 storyline where he feuded with his daughter Charlotte Flair in the corner of Lacey Evans.

Charlotte has appeared in several TV angles with her father since making her WWE debut in 2012. The Queen has been an active competitor for over nine years now and is one of the company's longest-tenured female stars.

Though Charlotte has been somewhat absent from WWE TV as of late, she is sure to carry on her family legacy after her father calls it quits later this month.

It will be interesting to see who Ric Flair's final opponent will be. You can read more about The Nature Boy by clicking right here.

