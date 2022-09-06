"You're an excuse" - Former WWE Superstar blasts Ric Flair, vows to make him drink water and take away his beer

Paul Roma believes Ric Flair is afraid his world will become “messed up” if they agree to face each other in a one-on-one match.

Flair, 73, joined forces with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett on July 31. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer has since claimed that he passed out twice during the match due to dehydration.

On the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast,” Roma praised wrestlers who have competed in the Olympics, including Bad News Brown, Kurt Angle, and Mad Dog Vachon. Comparing Flair to those legends, he downplayed the 16-time world champion’s number of title victories:

“We’re gonna blame you not being able to do anything on dehydration?” Roma said. “That’s a good one. That’s good because you know what? That’s what you are. You’re an excuse. You’ve got three moves, which you can’t do anymore, and these guys, true Olympians, those are the winners. Guess what? They don’t lose their gold once they get it. You do.” [28:10-28:46]

Roma, 63, recently challenged his former Four Horsemen stablemate to a match, but Flair is yet to respond.

“He wants to live in his world,” Roma continued. “He doesn’t need Paul Roma coming in and messing up his world, because Paul Roma’s gonna make him drink water and Paul Roma’s gonna take away his beer, and he doesn’t want that. He wants to stay hydrated, like he said: water and beer.” [45:05-45:28]

Ric Flair’s recent tag team bout was advertised as the last match of his career. However, he strongly hinted last month that he could be tempted to return to the ring.

Paul Roma compares Ric Flair to Bruno Sammartino

Between 1963 and 1977, Bruno Sammartino held the WWE Championship (then known as the WWWF Championship) for 4,040 days across two title reigns.

Paul Roma thinks Sammartino’s record as world champion was more impressive than Ric Flair’s record-setting 16 title triumphs:

“Bruno Sammartino was the longest men’s champion,” Roma stated. “That, to me, is huge. You [Flair] are winning it, you’re losing it. You win it last week, you lost it this week. You win it three weeks later, you kept it for two weeks, you lost it again. Back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. Everybody, ‘Oh, he’s the greatest, the greatest.’ Is he? Is he really?” [22:15-22:49]

Roma previously said that Flair often nit-picked his work during their time together in The Four Horsemen faction in 1993.

