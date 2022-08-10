"Sir, you have to wake up" - Ric Flair details health problems he was suffering with in his last match

Ric Flair teamed up with Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on July 31st, 2022.

The match took place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium the day after SummerSlam. Ric Flair's Last Match was promoted by Ric's son-in-law, Conrad Thompson, and was a successful event. The event featured thirteen matches featuring stars from the independent circuit, AEW, and WWE. The show brought in 24,000 PPV buys and $448,000 at the gate.

Speaking on To Be The Man podcast, Ric and Conrad Thompson discussed what went down behind the scenes leading up to Ric Flair's Last Match event. The Nature Boy revealed that he wanted his weight to be around 220 pounds for the match and that may have caused issues.

“I went to the ring at about 217 pounds. What happened during the match is I just became dehydrated. While I was standing on the apron, I looked at Jay which started the whole wheel in motion. I said, 'Man, I think I'm getting sick.'" [H/T to WrestlingNews]

Ric added that he blacked out after the guitar shot and Andrade had to wake him up.

"At that point, along came the guitar. You know, bingo. When I was down, I passed out again. I just passed out, and Manny (Andrade) is going 'Sir, you have to wake up.' I had the brass knuckles. 'Sir, you have to wake up.' Okay, so then I woke up and I knew where we were and we're home. But I swear to God, twice during the match, I went completely black." [H/T to WrestlingNews]

Ric Flair brawls a week after his last match

The 73-year-old may have retired from the in-ring competition but is still active in the wrestling business. Ric accompanied Andrade El Idolo for his match against former WWE Superstar Carlito at the World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary Show in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy It Went Down Last Night In Puerto Rico! WOOOOO! It Went Down Last Night In Puerto Rico! WOOOOO! https://t.co/4nM1NpaEIE

The Nature Boy served as Andrade's manager while Eddie Colon (fka Primo) was in Carlito's corner. Eddie and Carlito's father, the legendary Carlos Colon, showed up and brawled with Ric on the entrance ramp. The two traded punches all the way up the entrance ramp and into the backstage area as the match continued in the ring.

