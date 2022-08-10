“We rolled the dice” - Interesting update following Ric Flair’s last match

Ric Flair teamed up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal last Sunday.

He emerged victorious with Andrade after pinning Jarrett with the Figure Four still applied. Ric didn't ride off into the sunset, however, as the 73-year-old brawled with Carlos Colon at a wrestling event a week later.

Ric's other son-in-law, popular podcaster Conrad Thompson, promoted his last match and recently revealed that this is part of a bigger plan. The event did over 24,000 pay-per-view buys and generated $448,000 in gate revenue.

Conrad hosts a podcast with Double J titled My World with Jeff Jarrett and told Jeff that his entrepreneur's brain kicked off and he was very pleased with the results:

“The real story that we're not talking about, we will tell you one day, but this is part of a bigger master plan. No, it does not involve Ric Flair wrestling again, but the entrepreneur's brain kicked off and I saw an opportunity for Sunday, and I said, 'If I don't do it, I'll wonder, what if? so let's do it.' We rolled the dice and I couldn't be more tickled with the results." H/T to WrestlingNews.co

WWE legends appeared at Ric Flair's Last Match

During the same podcast, Conrad gave a lot of props to AEW owner Tony Khan for cooperating with them and thanked former WWE CEO, Vince McMahon. He pointed out how special it was for an AEW wrestler (Jay Lethal) to team with the Senior Vice President of WWE Live Events (Jeff Jarrett) in the main event.

WWE legends Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Mick Foley, and The Undertaker were in attendance for Ric Flair's Last Match at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Conrad referred to The Undertaker as the "Godfather of Wrestling" and noted how respectful it was for wrestling legends to show up for Ric's final match:

"When we heard he was coming, I was like, ‘Buddy, even if he does come here, he's not going to use these front row seats’ 'Wow, okay, cool, man.' By the way, when he showed up, my phone blew up. It was like, I thought something happened to my kid because everybody was texting, but it said, 'The Undertaker's here'. Hats off to my man, Mark. Man, you want to talk about respect. When the real deal godfather of wrestling comes out and sits shoulder-to-shoulder with Bret Hart, unbelievable.” H/T to WrestlingNews.com

