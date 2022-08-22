"He doesn't like me" - 63-year-old former WWE Superstar challenges Ric Flair to a match

Ric Flair has been challenged to a singles match by one of his former stablemates in WCW.

Paul Roma briefly aligned with Flair in 1993 to become a member of The Four Horsemen. According to Roma, The Nature Boy disliked his inclusion in the legendary group and often “nit-picked” his work in the ring.

Speaking on the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast,” Roma responded to suggestions that Flair could make another wrestling return:

“He’s gonna wrestle again? Who’s he gonna wrestle? Why doesn’t he wrestle me? He doesn’t like me. He didn’t think I was a Horseman. I wasn’t Horseman caliber… he said it. So why doesn’t he get in that ring with Pretty Paul Glory Roma, one of the Four Horsemen. Why doesn’t he get in with me? You wanna be a wh*re, Ric? You wanna keep wrestling match after match? Get in there with me.” [28:17-28:52]

Last month, Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The match was advertised as the 73-year-old’s final in-ring encounter.

Will Ric Flair accept Paul Roma’s challenge?

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Do Whatever Makes You Happy! You Only Live Once! WOOOOO! Do Whatever Makes You Happy! You Only Live Once! WOOOOO! https://t.co/VvBn6zCjUG

Although he wants the match to happen, Paul Roma does not think Ric Flair is prepared to face him one-on-one.

The 63-year-old believes his fellow former Four Horseman only wants matches against people he can “wrestle around with.”

“Let me show you the Horseman that you said didn’t deserve to be a Horseman,” Roma continued. “I don’t think he’ll do it. I don’t think he’s got the balls to do it. Bring it. Don’t get in the ring with people that you just wrestle around with. Get in the ring with somebody that wants to show the world that he deserved to be a Horseman.” [29:40-30:08]

Flair admitted earlier this month that he should not have billed his recent match as the last of his career. It is currently unclear if he plans to return to the ring.

Should Ric Flair wrestle again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Please credit the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry