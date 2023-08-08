[Photo] Charlotte Flair spotted working out with released WWE Superstar ahead of RAW

Charlotte Flair worked out with a former WWE Superstar today following her tough loss at SummerSlam.

Asuka defended the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match this past Saturday night in Detroit. While Belair won the bout, she didn't get much time to celebrate as IYO SKY and Bayley sprinted to the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

SKY bashed Belair on her injured knee with the briefcase and followed it up with a Moonsault to leave SummerSlam as the new champion.

Charlotte Flair is already back in the gym after the defeat at SummerSlam. The Queen took to Instagram today to share a photo of herself and former superstar Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) working out together.

Former WWE star Nia Jax credits Charlotte Flair for helping her lose 48 pounds

Nia Jax has undergone an incredible body transformation and credits Charlotte Flair for helping her.

The former RAW Women's Champion appeared during the Women's Royal Rumble in January 2023. The Irresistible Force was the final entrant in the match but didn't last too long. Everyone teamed up on Jax in the ring and worked together to throw her over the top rope.

The 39-year-old took to Twitter recently and thanked The Queen for helping her lose 48 pounds so far. Jax noted that she felt uncomfortable after Flair's wedding and texted her about it. The seven-time SmackDown Women's Champion offered to help, and Nia has lost an incredible amount of weight so far.

"Me to @MsCharlotteWWE after her wedding: “I feel gross & uncomfortable! I want to lose weight” @MsCharlotteWWE to me: “please let me help you! You got this woman” Officially started in October…6 months later, down 48lbs🥺🙏🏽 Sends me killer workouts and motivates me 💪🏾🥺," she tweeted.

Tonight's edition of RAW will be the first edition of the red brand following SummerSlam. It will be fascinating to see what the fallout from the premium live event will be tonight at the Target Center in Minnesota.

