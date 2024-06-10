[PHOTO] CM Punk looks jacked, compares himself to Jade Cargill

CM Punk has become one of the biggest names in WWE since his return at Survivor Series last year. Currently, the former AEW star is injured and is nursing himself back to health. However, even though he is not clear to compete in the ring, Punk has been hitting the gym as he showed off his muscles in a recent Instagram post.

The Best in the World hasn't wrestled a match since the Royal Rumble earlier this year, where he tore his right tricep during the match and was forced to miss WrestleMania XL as a competitor. However, he made his presence felt when he cost Drew McIntyre his newly won World Heavyweight Championship to Damian Priest.

CM Punk hasn't been seen on WWE RAW for quite some time now and many believe that he will play a key role in Drew McIntyre's championship match at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event this weekend. The former WWE Champion took to Instagram to share a recent picture of himself. He is seen flexing his muscles and comparing himself to Jade Cargill and his wife, AJ Lee.

Trending

"Just trying to be as jacked as the lady on my shirt @jadecargill (would settle to be as half as jacked as my wife @theajmendez). Looking good Billy Ray, feeling good Louis."

What was the original plan for CM Punk at WrestleMania XL?

The Second City Saint came up short at the Royal Rumble when he was the last superstar to be eliminated by the winner, Cody Rhodes. He sustained an injury at the premium live event and hasn't been cleared to compete since.

During an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, CM Punk was asked what was WWE's plans for him at The Show of Shows. Punk revealed that he would have gone toe-to-toe against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and would have main evented Night One of WrestleMania XL.

A match between him and Rollins is one that the WWE Universe is keen on seeing. While Punk hasn't been cleared to wrestle, Seth Rollins has been on a hiatus since WrestleMania XL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback