CM Punk reveals original plan for him to main event WrestleMania before heartbreaking injury

CM Punk has disclosed the original plans for WWE WrestleMania before his injury at Royal Rumble 2024. Punk is out of action with a torn triceps but will be serving as the special guest commentator at WrestleMania XL.

The veteran appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani today and discussed his return to the promotion. He noted that he feels better than expected following the injury and shared he was going to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows. He added that he believed it would have been the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania XL:

"The plan I think was going to be me and Seth (Rollins). I believe so (on it main eventing Night 1), but again, I came in and said 'I'm not asking questions. You're the boss,'" he said.

Helwani then asked Punk if he would have been happy with facing Rollins at WrestleMania and the veteran noted that there is history between the two stars:

"Me and Seth? Yeah. There is history there. There is a story there," he added.

WWE star CM Punk claims he is not in the company to make friends

CM Punk noted that he was not returning to WWE to make friends, he was back to make money last year on RAW and echoes those sentiments today.

During his conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the RAW star was asked about his relationship with Roman Reigns and he said it was all business. Punk added he's here to make money, but pointed out that you often become friends with the people you make money with:

"I am not here to make friends. If I have some friends from my prior ten years in the company, awesome. If I make some friends along the way, that is just sprinkles on top of a cupcake. I'm here to do business and make money. But the ironic thing about that is you wind up becoming friends with the people you make money with," said CM Punk.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk has captivated the wrestling world since his return to the industry in 2021. Only time will tell when the former AEW Champion will be cleared to return to the ring.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The MMA Hour with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.