[PHOTO] CM Punk reveals new tattoo after WWE return

CM Punk has gotten a new tattoo mere days after making his surprise WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Punk is one of the most controversial entities in all of pro-wrestling. He has his fair share of rabid fans as well as haters. Punk's longtime fans are well aware of his love for tattoos. Over the years, Punk has gotten several tattoos on his body.

CM Punk recently shared a photo on his Instagram story, showing off his new tattoo. Check out the pictures below:

CM Punk on covering his tattoos for a TV show

Punk had worked on the TV show Heels in the past. The WWE Superstar once revealed in a Q&A session that it took a long time to cover his tattoos for the TV show. Check out his comments below:

“It took three, three and a half hours, depending on how many people I had working on me, to cover up all my tattoos,” Punk said. “And go figure, I have more tattoos than I realized because we would finish, and I’d be like ‘okay great.’ Then we’d be shooting a scene where I’d have my pants around my ankles and I’d be like ‘oh s**t.'" [H/T Wrestling World]

Punk seems incredibly happy over finally making his return to WWE after nine long years. He cut a heartfelt promo on this week's RAW, telling the fans that he loves them. With the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match mere weeks away, Punk's fans would love nothing but to see him enter the annual free-for-all, and win it to secure a spot in the WrestleMania 40 main event.

