  [PHOTO] CM Punk's epic reaction to seeing Drew McIntyre being sent through a car glass on SmackDown

[PHOTO] CM Punk's epic reaction to seeing Drew McIntyre being sent through a car glass on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 28, 2025 23:02 GMT
(Picture courtesy: SonyLiv Streaming)
(Picture courtesy: SonyLiv Streaming)

CM Punk just so happened to cross paths with Drew McIntyre backstage on SmackDown, but it wasn't in the circumstances that fans might think. He had an epic reaction to McIntyre being sent through a windshield.

This week on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre successfully defeated Randy Orton courtesy of Kevin Owens' interference. Backstage, he was elated and in great spirits, up until an unexpected attack from Damian Priest occurred. It ended with Priest slamming McIntyre through a car windshield.

When CM Punk crossed paths with Drew McIntyre, he looked on and enjoyed the sight of his old rival smashed up against the car window.

It was quite the moment on SmackDown. It looked like it was a shot at AEW (based on the entire Jack Perry controversy that led to Punk getting fired by Tony Khan).

Either way, the feud has clearly picked up. Earlier in the night, McIntyre referred to Damian Priest as an "eyeliner-wearing, Temu Undertaker."

Somehow, despite there being little interest in the feud, McIntyre and Priest have been at each other's throats, and they've turned it into an interesting rivalry. As for CM Punk, he finally got what he wanted as Paul Heyman revealed that he will be headlining WrestleMania for the first time in his career.

Edited by Debottam Saha
