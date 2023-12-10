[PHOTO] CM Punk and Shawn Michaels' incredible moment at WWE NXT Deadline 2023: The selfie seen around the world

WWE Superstar CM Punk and the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels shared an incredible moment during the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Punk cut another incredible promo and teased an appearance for the developmental brand. The Second City Saint was invited by Michaels just before the show started, and he showed up during the opening segment.

CM Punk looked extremely happy to see The Heartbreak Kid and told him that he grew up watching Shawn Michaels, so he wanted a selfie with him. NXT's official Instagram handle posted their photo following the show.

You can check out their selfie below:

Punk and Randy Orton were listed as free agents on WWE's internal roster. While The Viper signed for SmackDown last week, The Straight Edge Superstar is yet to reveal his decision. He said that he would reveal it during next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Shawn Michaels wanted WWE Superstar CM Punk to do him a favor

Before CM Punk made his return to WWE at Survivor Series, Shawn Michaels publicly admitted that he wanted The Straight Edge Superstar to sign with the Stamford-based promotion and join the white and gold brand.

In a media call before the NXT Deadline, The Heartbreak Kid said that The Second City Saint should do him a favor by showing up on Saturday.

Shawn Michaels also mentioned that it was not a difficult decision for anyone to sign Punk once again.

"I spoke well of CM Punk in the previous call. He should do me the favor of appearing on NXT [laughs]. I don't think it was a difficult decision for anyone. This is a business," the legend joked.

Fans believe Punk's first feud might be against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for his future.

