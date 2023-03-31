CM Punk has been spotted in Los Angeles, the host city for this year's WrestleMania 39.

AEW star Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to share photos of himself and his tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, alongside Punk. The three men are good friends off camera and shared a workout session in LA.

Punk has been absent from AEW television since last year's All Out pay-per-view. His future in the industry remains uncertain and it's not known if he will ever return to Tony Khan's promotion or WWE for that matter.

Check out Dax Harwood's tweet:

Jim Ross believes AEW needs CM Punk's star power

Jim Ross has been a crucial part of AEW and has been the voice of the company alongside Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and others.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross recently explained why AEW needs the star power of CM Punk and why the former WWE Champion is important for the company. Ross said:

“I think it sold out. Rafael [Morffi] called me, and I said, ‘How are things going, tickets sales wise?’ He mentioned to me that the Toronto show had sold out. That’s good. Good for the home team. All good stuff, baby. But anyway, sell-outs, good. Anytime you get a sell out, you’re doing something right. I think we’re doing something right. I just got a feeling that big things are on the way. Getting everybody healthy again and back on the roster again is important."

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Throwback Photo



CM Punk takes flight during his WWE Championship match with Chris Jericho.



Was this the best match at Wrestlemania 28? Throwback PhotoCM Punk takes flight during his WWE Championship match with Chris Jericho.Was this the best match at Wrestlemania 28? 📷 Throwback PhotoCM Punk takes flight during his WWE Championship match with Chris Jericho.Was this the best match at Wrestlemania 28? https://t.co/2f2IK50lIl

CM Punk's last match was against Jon Moxley at last year's All Out. After winning the AEW World Championship, Punk was forced to vacate the title due to an injury he suffered in the main event and the disastrous fallout of the post-show media scrum.

With Triple H now in charge of the WWE creative team, there has been a lot of talk on social media suggesting that CM Punk should return to his former company. As of now, there is little information regarding his status and plans moving forward, either in AEW or elsewhere.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes