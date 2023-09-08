PHOTO: Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes spotted with two top superstars 

Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi Rhodes were recently spotted with Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green.

Rhodes is good friends with Cardona in real life. The two men have often been spotted together, alongside their families. In fact, Cardona recently took to social media to share a photo of them with famous actor Neil Patrick Harris.

Taking to Instagram, Cardona shared a photo featuring himself, Green, Cody, and Brandi at the Halloween Horror Nights event.

"Oh lawd! Another #HHN for the books! @chelseaagreen @thebrandirhodes @americannightmarecody @horrornightsorl" wrote Cardona

Cardona is currently at the top of his game on the independent circuit, where he is the self-styled "Indy God". He has won championships across various promotions since departing WWE.

Meanwhile, his wife Chelsea Green is one half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. She initially won the titles with Sonya Deville, who is currently sidelined with an injury.

Cody Rhodes recently opened up about his current WWE status

Cody Rhodes recently discussed his current role in WWE. Speaking on The Dale Jr. Download podcast, The American Nightmare claimed that his current role has exceeded his expectations.

Rhodes further mentioned that he is experiencing things that only his heroes got to experience. He said:

I feel this run (in WWE) has exceeded my expectations in every way, just because I’m experiencing things that only my heroes ever got to experience. I’m in on the high level discussions, I’m hearing things that I can’t,"

Rhodes added:

"I have just a different outlook and different perspective. I’m of the thought it could all end tomorrow always and lately it’s getting bigger and bigger."

Rhodes will be returning next week on Monday Night RAW after appearing at the Payback premium live event.

