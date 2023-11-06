Photo : Cody Rhodes shares a fan's heartfelt tribute to him

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently shared a fan's tribute to him.

Cody Rhodes returned to the Stanford-based company at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas to face Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare defeated the former Shield member to mark his return. He would then go on to defeat The Visionary on two separate occasions.

The former Intercontinental Champion suffered from a torn pec during his feud with Rollins. It forced him out of action until this year's Royal Rumble. Rhodes returned at the Rumble to win the match and challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The former AEW star, however, fell short against The Tribal Chief and could not 'complete his story.'

Cody Rhodes recently took to his Twitter account to share a heartfelt tribute from one of his fans. The fan had posted a photograph of his version of Cody's skull tattoo he had got. He stated that The American Nightmare is yet to complete his story, but he believes it will happen.

"Well.... I made this small tribute to the person who since he returned His story is not finished yet, but he will make it (I did a small redesign)," wrote the fan.

You can check out Cody's response below:

Carmelo Hayes talks about his experience while training with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes tore his pec heading into his match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell 2022. It forced The American Nightmare out of action for the rest of the year. During his recovery, NXT stars Joe Gacy and Carmelo Hayes trained with him in the Performance Center.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Carmelo Hayes talked about training with the 2023 Royal Rumble winner. He described the entire experience as a huge honor.

"It was a huge honor. And like I said in his documentary, I didn't feel like I was helping him. I felt like he was helping me. He was fine. He was chilling but I was like, Oh my god. This is how these guys do it. This is such a difference when you get in there with guys like that. Is such a difference like you like oh, this is that pacing this is that you know I mean, this is that energy. This is where you turn it up here. Like I learned a lot with Cody. I really did," Carmelo Hayes said.

Will Cody Rhodes ever 'Complete his story'? Sound off in the comments section below.

