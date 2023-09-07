PHOTO: Cody Rhodes spotted at dinner with current and former WWE Superstar

Cody Rhodes was recently spotted alongside current WWE star Chelsea Green and her husband, Matt Cardona.

Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) is a former WWE star and is good friends with Rhodes in real life. He is also a former Intercontinental Champion and is currently working on the independent circuit.

The trio was accompanied by Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, and famous actor Neil Patrick Harris. In the photo shared by Cardona on social media, Harris was sitting next to The American Nightmare.

"You never know who you’ll run into at California Grill!" wrote Cardona

Cathy Kelley revealed how Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes helped her during her first week in WWE

Cathy Kelley's first stint with WWE began back in 2016 when she worked on an assignment with Cody and Brandi Rhodes.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Kelley recently revealed that she was quite nervous at the time. Kelley said:

"We had that first week, I knew no one. So I went in and I was told, ‘Don’t go in as a fan’ by Michael Cole. I was nervous of, you know how you’re supposed to shake everyone’s hand, you wanna be respectful. I wanted to do that and I was second-guessing everything."

Kelley added:

"I was just so in my head and I remember Cody Rhodes and Brandi at the time, they kind of helped me in that capacity because one of my first assignments was with them and they’re like, ‘Hey, go in the locker room, shake everyone’s hand. No one knows who you are, it’s all good,’ and that really stuck with me, especially in retrospect, knowing what they were going through personally that weekend. That was when they decided to leave so…"

Cody Rhodes is currently working on Monday Night RAW and is fresh on the back of a feud with Brock Lesnar. He will return to the red brand on next week's show.

