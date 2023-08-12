[PHOTO] Cody Rhodes spotted with former WWE rival

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was recently spotted with his former rival ahead of the 2023 SummerSlam event.

Ford Field in Detroit hosted this year's Biggest Party of the Summer, with The American Nightmare taking on Brock Lesnar in their trilogy bout. Hats off to the former Intercontinental Champion as he capped off the victory over Brock Lesnar after a brutal combat.

The moment that blew everyone's minds was after the match when The Beast Incarnate showed respect and put over Cody Rhodes by hugging him and raising his hand in front of the WWE Universe.

As beautiful as it was to witness the two stars put their rivalry to bed, Rhodes had a similar moment before SummerSlam 2023 with The Miz. Ever since The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based promotion, he has had a 100% win record over the two-time Grand Slam Champion.

However, the rivalry between the two WWE Superstars seems to be water under the bridge as they were spotted sharing a laugh before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The company shared an incredible behind-the-scenes photo of The Miz and Rhodes having a moment featuring Grayson Waller with them.

Hall of Famer journalist believes Cody Rhodes' next feud should be with Logan Paul on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently noted that after SummerSlam, Paul and Rhodes could move on to bigger things on Monday Night RAW.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter shared that WWE could book a potential feud between The Maverick and The American Nightmare for a memorable match.

"Cody Rhodes against Logan Paul. I think the two of them against each other is a natural match... You put this in my head, and I went like, 'Yeah! Definitely,'" Apter said.

It will be intriguing to see Rhodes and Paul tear the house down for wrestling fans if the global juggernaut comes up with an ideal creative pitch.

