PHOTO: Cody Rhodes spotted holding female WWE Superstar's championship in public

Cody Rhodes was recently seen holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belt, which belongs to Chelsea Green.

This past Monday on RAW, Green and Sonya Deville won the Women's Tag Team Championship by beating Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Taking to Instagram, Green uploaded a set of photos and videos reflecting on one of the best weeks of her life. In one of the images, Rhodes is seen with Green's Women's Tag Team Championship around his shoulder.

Check out Rhodes holding the WWE Women's Tag Team title belt:

Booker T recently spoke about Cody Rhodes and the role he played in his career

Booker T believes that he played a major role in Cody Rhodes' career, helping him succeed in the professional wrestling industry.

Rhodes is one of the biggest superstars in WWE right now. After returning to the company last year, he even had the privilege of headlining this year's WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns.

Speaking in a recent interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, Booker T opened up about his rivalry with Rhodes during the early stage of his career. He said:

"I feel like I got a huge part in Cody Rhodes’ success [Booker laughed]. I chose to put Cody Rhodes over [in 2011]. I wanted to work with Cody. I just saw [a] world championship-caliber athlete in Cody." Booker added: "I said, man, let me help him out a little bit, and I think working with Cody definitely gave him that sense of, man, I could do this, and then him going out on his own. He proved that he could do it."

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sAghbonzAQ The Beast answers @CodyRhodes’ #SummerSlam challenge by trapping him in the Kimura Lock in front of his family and refusing to let go.

Rhodes is currently feuding with Brock Lesnar on RAW. The two men have already crossed paths twice, with Rhodes winning the first match and Lesnar winning the second at Night of Champions.

The two arch-rivals will aim to settle their differences at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event when they finally meet in a trilogy match.

What is your take on Rhodes' current WWE run? Sound off in the comments section.