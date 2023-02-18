[Photo] Cody Rhodes was training with WWE Hall of Famer ahead of WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 will be the biggest night of Cody Rhodes' career as the American Nightmare is set to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the main event. Recently, Rhodes was seen training with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page aka DDP ahead of his clash with the winner of tomorrow's bout between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes punched his ticket for the biggest show of the year when he won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match after entering at Number 30 and eliminating the Intercontinental Champion who lasted over seventy minutes in the gimmick match.

The American Nightmare's next massive feud will be with The Tribal Chief, as Rhodes could face him at WrestleMania 39. The 37-year-old WWE Superstar was recently seen training with his long-time friend and mentor Diamond Dallas Page ahead of his showdown at the SoFi Stadium. Check it out:

"43 days to @wwe WRESTLEMANIA 39 - nice training session with Uncle @diamonddallaspage at @nightmare.fitness @nightmarefactoryga using his BFR Powercuff bands 💪 - more about these coming from @ddpyoga in the near future."

The American Nightmare looked extremely fit and ripped ahead of his massive showdown for the titles at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Cody Rhodes wants to see Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 instead of WWE RAW

The landscape of WWE and The Bloodline changed when Sami Zayn betrayed his own family and attacked Roman Reigns over Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Earlier that night, Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and set a date with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. However, the Road to Mania got complicated as the WWE Universe was divided between Cody and Sami.

Last Monday, Sami Zayn showed up on WWE RAW and called out Cody Rhodes. The two superstars spoke about their journeys and the story that they needed to finish, which ends with one of them becoming the Undisputed Champion and dethroning Roman Reigns.

The two superstars hyped each other up and wished each other luck for their respective Premium Live Event matches. Before leaving, the American Nightmare said he would like to see Zayn at WrestleMania as the champion.

