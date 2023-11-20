[PHOTO] Controversial ex-WWE star shares a throwback picture with Bray Wyatt

Former WWE star Enzo Amore, also known as Real1, recently shared a picture featuring himself and Bray Wyatt.

Amore and Wyatt shared the locker room during the former's run with the company from 2012 to 2018. Throughout much of that period, Amore was part of a Tag Team alongside Big Cass (Big Bill).

The former Cruiserweight Champion recently took to Twitter and posted a throwback photo of himself alongside Samoa Joe and the late Bray Wyatt.

Check out the photo shared by Enzo Amore below:

The Stamford-based company fired Amore in January 2018 following sexual assault allegations that surfaced at the time.

WWE legend Road Dogg was furious after Enzo Amore's infamous incident at Survivor Series

Months after his departure from WWE in 2018, Enzo Amore attempted to disrupt the company's Premium Live Event, Survivor Series, at the Staples Center by disguising himself and sitting in the front row.

During the tag-team match between Authors of Pain and The Bar, the controversial star was escorted out of the building. Road Dogg, a member of WWE's creative team at the time, discussed the incident on his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast.

Road Dogg mentioned being very furious about the incident, expressing a desire to confront Amore. However, Vince McMahon intervened, calming the situation and urging them to focus forward without addressing the incident again.

"It didn't work. He had a moment. They pulled him out. I wanted to fight him... Whatever, just being stupid, whatever, I get hot-headed, and he [Vince McMahon] is like, 'We're done with that segment. It's behind us now. Move forward, don't mention it again,'" Road Dogg said.

Road Dogg made an appearance on live television during the latest episode of SmackDown, joining the commentary team alongside Michael Cole and Kevin Patrick in place of Corey Groves.

