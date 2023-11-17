WWE legend "wanted to fight" Enzo Amore after Survivor Series incident

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently recalled how he reacted angrily when Enzo Amore tried to sabotage a match at Survivor Series 2018.

Amore received his release from WWE in January 2018. Eight months later, the former Cruiserweight Champion wore a disguise to Survivor Series and sat near the front row. At the start of the AOP vs. The Bar match, he caused a scene before being escorted out of the building.

Road Dogg, a member of the creative team at the time, discussed the incident on his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast. The 54-year-old said he was furious until WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon told him to forget about it:

"It didn't work," Road Dogg stated. "He had a moment. They pulled him out. I wanted to fight him. Whatever, just being stupid, whatever, I get hot-headed, and he [Vince McMahon] is like, 'We're done with that segment. It's behind us now. Move forward, don't mention it again.'" [1:26:57 – 1:27:16]

Amore's unexpected Survivor Series appearance came on the same day he released an album, Rosemary's Baby Pt. 1: Happy Birthday. One of the songs, Liv a 30 for 30, referenced his ex-girlfriend, WWE star Liv Morgan.

How Vince McMahon moved on from the Enzo Amore situation

Road Dogg has worked in several behind-the-scenes WWE roles over the last decade. Between 2016 and 2019, he served as SmackDown's lead writer.

Using the Enzo Amore incident as an example, Road Dogg explained how Vince McMahon has always been good at not dwelling on negativity:

"This is the kinda stuff I always learned from Vince. I would get hot, and he was like, 'It's done with, don't mention it again,' and he carries on, and everybody then goes, 'Okay, that happened, and now we're not gonna talk about it. We're gonna act like it didn't happen,' and then it didn't." [1:26:22 – 1:26:43]

Survivor Series 2018 also saw Braun Strowman eliminate four superstars in the five-on-five men's match between RAW and SmackDown. Road Dogg gave his thoughts on whether The Monster of All Monsters has what it takes to become a top guy again.

What did you make of Enzo Amore's Survivor Series 2018 moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Oh You Didn't Know? and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer