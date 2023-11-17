WWE legend makes bold prediction about Braun Strowman's future

Braun Strowman returned to WWE in 2022, one year after receiving his release from the company. According to WWE legend Road Dogg, The Monster of All Monsters has the tools to be a top guy again.

Strowman was one of WWE's most prominent talents between 2015 and 2021. The 40-year-old competed in dozens of main events, working with major stars including Bray Wyatt, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns along the way. He also held the Universal Championship in 2020.

Road Dogg, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, has witnessed first-hand how Strowman still receives loud crowd reactions at untelevised shows. On his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, the Hall of Famer addressed whether the former Wyatt Family member can reach the top again:

"Yes is the short answer. Yes, he can still be a top guy. Because I've seen him recently go out there and be the most over guy out there in his match and rip that shirt off and people go nuts. When he came back, he has been presenting himself differently, and looked at, I believe, differently. He definitely has some upside still to him, and could he be the top guy? Yeah." [1:36:23 – 1:36:51]

Due to a neck injury, Strowman has not wrestled since he and Ricochet defeated Chad Gable and Otis on the May 1 episode of RAW. Without giving too much away, he recently shared that he received "great news" from a doctor.

Road Dogg highlights one thing Braun Strowman can improve

Over the last few years, Braun Strowman has cemented his status as one of the best big men of his generation. The WWE star has created many viral moments, usually revolving around vehicles or incredible feats of strength.

Road Dogg believes the former Money in the Bank winner can take his career to new heights if he improves his promo skills:

"I think he just needs to work on his promo still. He hadn't had a chance to do a lot of sit-down interviews where you hear Braun Strowman, where you get to know Braun Strowman. You know what I mean? The idea of the monster Braun Strowman turning over a rental bus or whatever is more marketable than hearing the guy talk about his back pain and his reality." [1:36:55 – 1:37:17]

Road Dogg also spoke about the former WWE star he once thought could be the next Brock Lesnar.

What do you think Strowman should do when he returns? Let us know in the comments section below.

