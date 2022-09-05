[Photo] Current UFC Champion spotted backstage with Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, and other superstars from Clash at the Castle

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards, recently took to Instagram to share several photos from WWE Clash at the Castle.

The newly crowned 170-pound champion was in attendance in Cardiff, Wales ,and he interacted with several WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, and others.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Edwards shared backstage photos with Reigns, Morgan, and even The Undertaker. He was even spotted alongside WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H.

At Clash at the Castle, Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event by beating Drew McIntyre.

Elsewhere on the show, Morgan defeated former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. Other prominent names that featured on the card included the likes of Seth Rollins and Edge.

What are the reported plans for Roman Reigns following Clash at the Castle?

In the aftermath of Clash at the Castle, Roman Reigns is now seemingly not booked for WWE's upcoming premium live event, Extreme Rules. This year's show will take place on October 8th, 2022.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Reigns' next title defense is scheduled for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th, 2022. Meltzer said:

"He's not on the show [Extreme Rules]. His next championship match is Saudi Arabia. I don't know who against but I know it's Saudi Arabia. He's not on the Philly show."

In the lead-up to Clash at the Castle, The Tribal Chief has already beaten the likes of Brock Lesnar, Finn Balor, Riddle, Drew McIntyre, and a host of other names to retain his world title.

In Cardiff, Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, seemingly added another member in the form of Solo Sikoa. The NXT 2.0 star made his main roster debut to help the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion beat The Scottish Warrior.

WWE has also teased a potential feud between The Head of the Table and Karrion Kross, who recently made his return to WWE. Time will tell what the future holds.

