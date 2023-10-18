[PHOTO] Dakota Kai unveils stunning new look

Dakota Kai has another new look mere days after showing off a new one on WWE SmackDown.

Kai returned at SummerSlam to celebrate Iyo Sky winning the WWE Women's Championship. She's still not cleared to get physical in the ring, but has been a regular on television as a manager for Damage CTRL.

In last Friday's episode of SmackDown, Dakota unveiled a new look to show her support for the New Zealand national rugby union team or the All Blacks. It paid off since the All Blacks defeated Ireland in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup. They will face Argentina in the semifinals this coming Friday in France.

Expand Tweet

In one of her recent Instagram stories, Kai appeared to have a new look as she entertained Halloween-themed questions. It should be noted that Kai might be wearing extensions or a wig since her hair was shorter last Friday and can't magically grow longer in a span of four days.

Dakota Kai in one of her Instagram stories.

The 35-year-old superstar has had several hairstyles during her WWE career. It's been a trend for many female stars in the past few years, probably to help them stand out and differentiate from other stars with the same hair color as them.

Dakota Kai injury update

Dakota Kai suffered a torn ACL on the May 12th episode of SmackDown. She successfully underwent surgery to repair the damage and was back on WWE television three months later. She told The Run Home podcast that she could get cleared to return to in-ring action early next year.

"If we're looking at an ACL, particularly my injury, it would be about eight to nine months," Kai said. "It happened end of May, so it will be January, maybe February. I'm feeling good. I'm ahead of schedule in terms of my recovery. It will still be a minimum of eight months. Looking to be early 2024."

Kai tore the ACL in her right knee, which is the same knee and the same injury she had in 2019 when she was still in NXT. It took eight months for her to fully recover from the injury.

What's your favorite Dakota Kai moment in her WWE career? Share your answers in the comments section below.