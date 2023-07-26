PHOTO: Damage CTRL member seemingly teases tension within faction?

Damage CTRL member Iyo Sky might've seemingly teased tension between herself and her stablemate Bayley.

In recent weeks, there have been moments of tension between Sky and Bayley. At the Money in the Bank premium live event, The Genius of the Sky handcuffed her stablemate to win the Women's Money in the Bank contract.

Taking to Twitter, Bayley posted a photo where she was seen holding hands with Sky, who wasn't quite visibly pleased with The Role Model.

Check out the photo and tweet from Bayley:

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley was on the commentary for Sky's match against Charlotte Flair. However, she eventually abandoned her stablemate after being spooked off by Shotzi.

Bayley and Sky previously cut off Shotzi's hair on SmackDown. However, the 31-year-old returned with a complete makeover.

Which superstar do Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai want as part of the Damage CTRL?

Damage CTRL made its debut at the SummerSlam 2022 premium live event when the trio of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai first time appeared together on WWE television.

Sky and Kai are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and have named the one superstar they want to add to the faction.

Speaking in an interview with Fightful, Sky and Kai revealed that they would like to see Piper Niven join the faction. Kai said:

"She's [Piper Niven] amazing," Kai said. "She would be such a great addition to have. She's so strong. Look at her."

Sky further added:

"She's our lethal weapon. She will be."

Kai is currently sidelined with an injury. Meanwhile, Sky is the reigning Money in the Bank briefcase holder and has a guaranteed shot at either of the Women's Championships at some point.

While there have been problems between Bayley and Sky, they continue to be stablemates, at least for the time being.

