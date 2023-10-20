Photo: Dolph Ziggler spotted for the first time since WWE release

Dolph Ziggler was released from WWE last month as part of the company's post-merger budget cuts. The former World Champion had been on hiatus for several months ahead of his release and was one of the most surprising cuts as he had been a part of WWE for nearly two decades.

Ziggler is yet to speak publicly following his release and hasn't yet revealed what is next for him in or out of the wrestling business. The former star also hasn't made many public appearances since his release but was spotted on Kayla Braxton's recent Instagram update, attending a party alongside The Miz, Maryse, and several other recognizable names.

Ziggler has been working as a comedian alongside his wrestling career, and his first project outside of WWE has been revealed and will see him and his brother Ryan Nemeth take part in Hunkamania on November 24th.

Will Dolph Ziggler make the move over to AEW?

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Dolph Ziggler's future over the past few weeks and many fans believe that he could follow his brother Ryan over to AEW since this was being teased ahead of his release.

Ziggler has a huge fanbase and many fans have been pushing for him to be given another shot at a World Championship, but his injury whilst he was holding a major WWE Championship meant that he wasn't pushed back into this position again.

Ziggler was taking a break from the business at the time of his release and it appears that he will continue to do so for a while. Ziggler's 90-day non-compete clause will be up on December 20th.

