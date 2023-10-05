Photo of Dominik Mysterio out of character with The Undertaker backstage in WWE goes viral

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio was recently spotted out of character in a backstage photo with The Undertaker.

The Deadman has been one of the most prominent names in WWE for decades. From his iconic WrestleMania streak to his numerous title wins, 'Taker has seemingly achieved everything a wrestler dreams about.

Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, shared the ring with The Undertaker multiple times during the latter's active career. The upstart was recently pictured alongside the legend and his wife, Michelle McCool, backstage while conversing.

WWE's official website recently shared some never seen before photos of The Judgment Day member, including his out-of-character photo with The Deadman.

You can check out the picture below:

Dominik, alongside The Undertaker and Michelle McCool

The Undertaker's former WWE rival said he would slap Dominik Mysterio in the face for his comments

On a recent episode of The Bump, The Undertaker's former rival, Rey Mysterio, said he would slap Dominik Mysterio right in the face for his derogatory comments. The Judgment Day member said his father was trying to win the United States Championship just because he became the NXT North American Champion.

"I was actually reading one of Dom's comments saying how sad it was for me to have to try and win a title when he had just become North American Champion. And I'll tell you what, if I see him, I'll slap him right in the face for saying that because it's not true. I don't feel that way. The opportunity was given, and I took advantage of it, just like he did."

Dominik Mysterio regained the North American Title on the latest episode of NXT, which made him a three-time champion. It seems like the company has big plans for him in the future.

