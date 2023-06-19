[PHOTO] Dominik Mysterio spotted with former WWE Women's Champion

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio was spotted with Hall of Famer Lita in a new picture shared on Twitter.

The latest edition of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures focuses on Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. Rey's son Dominik and former WWE Women's Champion Lita are also featured in the special episode.

Lita shared a picture with Dominik Mysterio on her official Instagram handle. She hyped up the upcoming episode of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures in her tweet.

Dominik Mysterio has nothing but love and admiration for Eddie Guerrero

It has been 18 years since Eddie Guerrero tragically passed away. He is regarded by many as one of the greatest superstars to ever grace a WWE ring.

Dominik was involved in a heated WWE angle with Eddie and Rey Mysterio mere months before Eddie's passing. The storyline saw Rey defeating Eddie in a Ladder match at SummerSlam 2005 to win Dominik's custody.

The Judgment Day member recently had a chat with Chente Ydrach and joked about Eddie being his real father:

“Seeing it now as an adult, it’s incredible to be in that position as a child. I was told that I was gonna get paid, I did not have to go to school or do homework during the feud, which was the best for me so I was ready. I told my dad that I was ready and to just let me know when, but it did scare me a bit because I was very shy and did not like to be in front of cameras & crowd. It was because of Eddie Guerrero, MY REAL FATHER EDDIE GUERRERO, that I am where I am and he planted the seeds to be a wrestler," Mysterio said. [H/T Fightful]

Dominik has come a long way since then. He is quite possibly the most hated heel in WWE today. The young gun receives massive boos on a weekly basis on WWE TV, and the future is looking bright for him as a WWE Superstar.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio has it in him to become a main event star somewhere down the line? Sound off in the comment section below.

