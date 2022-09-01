[Photo] Drew McIntyre is presented with unique WWE Championship ahead of Clash at the Castle 

Drew McIntyre was presented with a WWE Championship made entirely of sheep wool following his trip to Cardiff ahead of Clash at the Castle.

The Scottish Warrior will battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Saturday night. However, the Cardiff Knitting Group called Twin Made decided to ensure that the challenger would not leave empty-handed regardless of the result.

Drew McIntyre is presented with unique WWE merchandise

The group presented McIntyre with the replica belt and a one-of-a-kind Clash at the Castle jumper outside Cardiff Castle after eleven knitters spent 69 hours crafting the unique merchandise.

The items were made of one hundred percent locally sourced sheep wool, which makes them so much more unique given the Welsh location of the upcoming event.

Many of the superstars participating in the show have already made the trip over to the UK and begun the takeover of Cardiff leading up to Clash at the Castle. Meanwhile, McIntyre has been taking in the sights himself and even shared a picture in front of a unique mural made in the Welsh city ahead of the show.

