[PHOTO] Edge shows incredible new look for his entrance at Clash at the Castle 2022

Edge had a crucial match at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. He teamed up with his old tag team partner Rey Mysterio to face the Judgment Day, the duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest. During his entrance in Cardiff, he showcased an incredible new look that we had never seen before.

It's not a new look that he will be taking forward. However, at the premium live event, The Ultimate Opportunist made his entrance last, right after Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Seemingly paying tribute to the greatest Luchador in WWE history, Edge came out wearing a Luchador mask, something he has never done before.

You can see the picture below.

The Rated-R Superstar walked into Cardiff seeking revenge against The Judgment Day, the faction which he created after WrestleMania 38, and his recruited members, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, who eventually betrayed him when Finn Balor joined the stable in June 2022.

Since then, we have seen the 11-time World Champion align with The Mysterios as he returned at SummerSlam 2022. The Lucha mask wasn't the only tribute to Mysterio, as Edge hit a less-than-perfect 619 during the match.

Would you like to see the 11-time World Champion wear the Lucha mask again?

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi