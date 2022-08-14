Photo: Ex-WWE star Nia Jax looks unrecognizable in teenage throwback picture

Nia Jax aka Lina Fanene recently shared a throwback picture from her teenage years on her official Instagram handle.

Last year, Nia Jax was let go by WWE after she requested an extension to her mental health break. She hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle since her release.

Jax is quite active on her official Instagram account and regularly shares stuff with her fans. In her latest Instagram story, the former RAW Women's Champion shared a throwback picture of when she was a teenager. Jax can be seen holding a football and posing for a picture.

Check out the screengrab of Nia's story:

Nia's throwback photo from way before she made it big in WWE

Nia Jax did well for herself during her WWE run

Nia Jax's WWE stint lasted seven long years, five of which were spent on the main roster. Her biggest WWE accomplishment was winning the RAW Women's Championship at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania 34. Jax defeated her real-life best friend and current WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss to win the belt.

Jax was incredibly proud of her victory over Little Miss Bliss at WrestleMania 34. Here's what she had to say about the win:

“It was such a cool story because I have a niece and she’s a tall girl. She’s taller than everybody. You know, she looks just like me. I’m like, ‘Oh, man, she’s gonna be able to grow up and be like, ‘My aunt was a bada** like she got. She looks so good. She won that title, she was a champ, and she beat her bully.’ It was a super cool thing, because not only did I get to do that for my own family, but I saw so many girls. I met so many girls, I talked to so many women about how that really helped them in their own personal life.” [H/T Fightful]

Additionally, Jax won the Women's Tag Team titles with Shayna Baszler on two occasions. She has previously hinted that she is done with pro-wrestling.

Jax boasts quite a large fan following on Twitter and Instagram. Her ardent fans would love to see her step back into the ring for another shot at pro-wrestling.

Do you believe Nia Jax will ever step back into the squared circle?

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil