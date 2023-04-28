[PHOTO] Ex-WWE Superstar Nia Jax reveals new look days after showing off impressive body transformation

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax aka Lina Fanene is now sporting a curly hairstyle, as per her latest Instagram post.

Jax has been away from wrestling as a full-time performer for quite a long time. She regularly shares posts on her official Instagram handle to keep her fans updated about her life and career.

Nia Jax recently posted a couple of pictures with WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Ava Raine. In the pictures, she can be seen rocking a curly hairstyle. Check out the pictures below:

Jax poses with Charlotte and Ava Raine

Nia Jax recently underwent an impressive transformation

Jax has been putting in a lot of work at the gym. The former WWE Superstar recently shared a picture on social media in which fans can clearly see her amazing body transformation. Jax's transformation picture received a lot of praise from the WWE Universe. Check out the picture below:

Jax seems interested in a WWE return somewhere down the line. While speaking with Tommy Dreamer and Mickie James on Busted Open Radio, here's what she said about a possible return:

"I did catch the bug again when I got in the ring. I was like, ‘Oh, this feeling, this adrenaline that pumps through you.’ I was breathing super hard before I went out, and I had Kasama breathing me through it, and I had a bunch of the guys come by and give me a hug. So when my music hit, that feeling of like, ‘Oh s**t, what the hell was I thinking? Let’s go.’ I did catch the bug after being in the Rumble."

Jax's fans would love for her to make a return to WWE in the near future. She is a former RAW Women's Champion and two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion as well.

What do you think of Jax's look?

