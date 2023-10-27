[Photo] Female WWE star posts cryptic picture with Otis

WWE Superstar Asuka shared a message ahead of this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Asuka has been a dominant star in WWE ever since she made her debut in the company. However, her impressive win-loss record has taken a small hit due to recent losses against the likes of Bianca Belair at SummerSlam and IYO SKY at Fastlane Premium Live Event.

Ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown, the former Royal Rumble winner sent a cryptic message on Twitter. She shared a picture of herself holding the head of the Monday Night RAW star, Otis.

Asuka was last seen in action on the October 10 episode of NXT when she faced Roxanne Perez in a singles competition. It will be interesting to see what's next for The Empress of Tomorrow.

WWE star Maxxine Dupri talked about her love for Otis

Alpha Academy has been one of the most entertaining groups of WWE in recent times.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Maxxine Dupri talked about her love for Otis. She also explained why she had decided to leave the Maximum Male Models and join Alpha Academy instead.

"Yes (on Otis still being a crush of hers). Of course, I'm in love with him. Because here's the thing. I am a business girl to my core. I was raised by entrepreneurs, and everything in me is business, money, and branding. I think I really saw something special in Otis, and I was correct because look at us now," Maxxine said.

Otis was last seen in action during this week's episode of RAW when he teamed up with Chad Gable to take on the New Day in a tag-team bout. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Otis and Alpha Academy.

