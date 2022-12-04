[PHOTO] Female WWE Superstar confronts Braun Strowman; reacts on Twitter

A confrontation with Braun Strowman didn't end well for Zelina Vega, and the female star has now reacted to the same via a tweet.

After last night's WWE SmackDown went off the air, fans in attendance were treated to an Eight-Person Tag Team match. The bout saw Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, & Liv Morgan defeating Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega) & Damian Priest after 15 minutes of back-and-forth.

A clip from the match later went viral, showing a confrontation between Zelina Vega and Braun Strowman. Zelina ended up slapping Strowman and was attacked by Liv Morgan seconds later.

A picture showing Vega and the Monster of all Monsters' confrontation was shared on Twitter shortly after. Zelina noticed the picture and stated that she would have gotten away with slapping Strowman if it hadn't been for Morgan.

"And I would have gotten away with it too if it weren’t for that pesky Liv Morgan."

When all was said and done, Braun Strowman had the last laugh

As per fans in attendance, the heels beat up Madcap Moss for the better part of the bout before Braun Strowman came in and cleared the house. The babyfaces were victorious in the end and celebrated together to send the fans home happy.

It hasn't been long since Strowman made his surprise WWE return after being released last year. Strowman has never been more confident and his fans have high hopes for him now that he's back in WWE again. Here's what he said about his big WWE return:

“As much as I don’t want to admit it because I’m supposed to be this big giant tough monster, I had to swallow back the emotions. It was really really hard to stay in character. I heard that roar, I heard the place come unglued. Look, I just gave myself goosebumps thinking about it. I am home... I cried when I came back through the curtain. Once I got away from everybody, I finally was able to absorb it and let it in.” [H/T CSS]

It would be interesting to see what Strowman and Liv Morgan have to say about last night's events.

