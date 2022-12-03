Watch: Female star slaps Braun Strowman after WWE SmackDown

Following the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Braun Strowman competed in an eight-person tag team match with Matt Riddle, Madcap Moss, and Liv Morgan in his team. The Monster of All Monsters also crossed paths with Zelina Vega towards the end of the bout, which led to a newsworthy moment.

In the said dark match, Legado Del Fantasma (Vega, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro) and Damian Priest opposed Strowman's team. The contest reportedly lasted about 15 minutes as the babyfaces picked up a win.

At one point, Zelina Vega and Braun Strowman had an entertaining faceoff inside the squared circle. This led to the WWE SmackDown star slapping the 39-year-old heavyweight.

After the spot, Liv Morgan entered the ring to hit her Jersey Codebreaker finisher on Vega. Strowman subsequently executed his running powerslam on Joaquin Wilde for the pinfall victory.

Braun Strowman and Zelina Vega also appeared on this week's WWE SmackDown

While Braun Strowman and Zelina Vega did not compete on the latest episode of the blue brand, they played supporting roles in other superstars' matches.

The Monster of All Monsters made his presence felt during Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston. Strowman entered the scene to attack the Imperium leader's stablemates — Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. However, despite the assistance, Kingston lost against The Ring General.

Later in the show, Zelina Vega appeared to support her Legado Del Fantasma ally, Santos Escobar, who faced Ricochet in the WWE SmackDown World Cup tournament finals. Unfortunately for Escobar, the referee ejected Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro from ringside at one point during the main event. Fan favorite Ricochet eventually defeated his opponent to win the trophy.

SmackDown also featured a former WWE Superstar's return, among other noteworthy moments. You can check out the full results from this week's show here.

