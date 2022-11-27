[PHOTO] Finn Balor enters wearing a unique mask at Survivor Series: WarGames

Finn Balor has been making constant changes to his character and appearance since joining The Judgment Day.

In terms of character work, this might be the best Balor that we've seen on the WWE main roster. When making his entrance for Survivor Series: WarGames, he put on another unique mask.

Last time around at Extreme Rules 2022, Finn Balor made his entrance with a unique spiked face mask. This time, however, it was a bit milder as he entered in a plain black mask that simply looked like it was hard to see through:

AJ Styles would make his entrance wearing the O.C. "gas mask" as well. With regard to the bout itself, it didn't deliver as expected, but it was still enjoyable in its own right.

Unfortunately, for Finn Balor and The Judgment Day, Survivor Series wouldn't be their night. Not only did Rhea Ripley end up on the losing team of the WarGames match, but Dominik Mysterio was taken out and Damian Priest's presence wasn't enough to help secure Balor's win.

AJ Styles finally got one over his rival, and it will be interesting to see whether the feud continues on RAW going forward.

