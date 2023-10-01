PHOTO: Finn Balor spotted with 60-year-old retired wrestling legend

Finn Balor took to Instagram to share a photo with wrestling legend Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta.

Balor is the reigning one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. He and Damian Priest captured the titles at the Payback Premium Live Event after dethroning Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The Great Muta was also present at the event for Shinsuke Nakamura's match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

With WWE recently agreeing to a new Japanese media rights deal with ABEMA, Balor took to Instagram to post a photo with Muta and promote the same.

"FINN X MUTO X @kakutou_abema," wrote Balor.

Balor and Priest have been regular on RAW with the rest of The Judgment Day. The duo is currently on the back of a successful title defense against Zayn and Owens, whom they defeated in a rematch.

Finn Balor recently spoke about improving his promo skills

Finn Balor recently opened up about working on his promo skills and how he feels more comfortable on the microphone.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, the former Universal Champion stated that his promo skills started to develop when he first signed for WWE. He even discussed being compared to superstars like Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and others. Balor said:

"My promo skills only started to develop when I came to WWE and it's a steep curve here in WWE because you've got like guys that are at the top of their game. So when you're compared to guys like Randy Orton or John Cena, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and you're kind of in that same cast of people, of course, your skills are going to look subpar."

With The Judgment Day currently feuding with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso, there are chances of a huge multi-man match between these teams at this year's Survivor Series.

