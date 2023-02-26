[PHOTO] Finn Balor and top champion show off their insane physiques while training together

Finn Balor was recently seen showing off his insane physique with a top WWE star and the current United States Champion, Austin Theory.

Taking to social media, Theory posted a photo of himself and Balor posing next to each other.

The reigning US Champion also had a two-word message, courtesy of the caption of his latest social media post.

"Bad Guys," wrote Theory.

Check out Austin Theory's Instagram post below:

Theory is currently enjoying his second reign as the United States Champion. He won the title at last year's Survivor Series premium live event in a Triple Threat Match involving Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

Since then, the rising WWE star has successfully defended his title against Lashley, Rollins, and most recently Edge on RAW. He beat The Rated-R Superstar after interference from Balor.

Finn Balor took to social media to break his silence after attacking Edge

Finn Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day have been feuding with Edge for months. The issues between the babyface and the heel faction began after Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest replaced their former leader with Balor.

At last year's Extreme Rules premium live event, Balor secured a huge singles win over Edge in an "I Quit" Match. In the latest Elimination Chamber PLE, Balor and Ripley teamed up in a losing effort against Edge and his wife, Beth Phoenix.

The loss at Elimination Chamber obviously didn't sit well with the Irishman, who took his frustration out on RAW. He further took to Twitter to comment after his attack on the WWE legend. He wrote:

"Footstomp AGAIN & AGIAN & AGAIN! PS: 3rd stomp not included."

Recent rumors have suggested that Balor will face Edge once again at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 show. This could potentially be the final match in their intense rivalry, however, the match is yet to be confirmed.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes