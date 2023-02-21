WWE RAW star breaks silence following a vicious attack on Edge

Last night on WWE RAW, Edge received a championship opportunity for the first time in over a year but failed to win the United States Title from Austin Theory due to outside interference. Today, former Universal Champion Finn Balor broke silence after his vicious attack on the Rated R Superstar on RAW.

Last year, Edge created The Judgment Day on the red brand and went on to dominate the roster. However, once Finn Balor joined the stable, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley turned on the Rated R Superstar, and the three kicked him out of the group.

The two have been feuding for over half a year on WWE RAW, and it looks like Edge will now face Balor at WrestleMania 39. Last night, Finn Balor viciously attacked the Ultimate Opportunist with 3 Coup de Grace following his loss to Austin Theory. Balor also sent a message to the WWE Hall of Famer on Twitter. Check it out:

"Footstomp AGAIN & AGIAN & AGAIN! PS: 3rd stomp not included 😏"

The two superstars have seemingly confirmed their final showdown at WrestleMania 39. However, it will be interesting to see if there will be any stipulation for their upcoming match.

Edge lost singles match on WWE RAW for the first time in over a year

In 2020, Edge made a shocking return to the company when he entered the Royal Rumble match. Later, he began feuding with Randy Orton on RAW for a while before he got injured and went on a hiatus.

In 2021, he won the Royal Rumble match and began feuding with Roman Reigns. However, he failed to win the Universal Championship and soon began his rivalry with Seth Rollins.

In 2021, the Ultimate Opportunist lost his singles match on WWE SmackDown to Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Last night on RAW, the Rated R Superstar lost to Austin Theory, where the United States Championship was on the line.

This was his first-ever loss in over 450 days, and he failed to win the title. However, the loss occurred due to Finn Balor's interference during the match, which allowed Theory to hit his finisher on the Rated R Superstar for the win.

